Central Valley Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.1% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $5,885,279,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $927,298,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,368,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,446,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $185.51. The company has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.64.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

