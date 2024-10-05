Great Waters Wealth Management Has $1.29 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Great Waters Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.21.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.26. 3,598,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,355,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.30. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.