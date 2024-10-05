Lwmg LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lwmg LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Lwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,158,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,716. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.62.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

