Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,786,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,384,395. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

