Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,225 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research raised their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,056,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $125.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.40.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

