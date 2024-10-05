Lwmg LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 666.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.3% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after purchasing an additional 380,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after purchasing an additional 379,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,759,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,859,965. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day moving average is $115.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

