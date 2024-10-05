Ethena Staked USDe Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00001783 BTC on major exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $9.29 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,120,657,862 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,111,810,706.140647. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.1039807 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $12,990,082.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

