Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Price Hits $2,472.52 on Exchanges

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be bought for about $2,472.52 or 0.03992302 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market capitalization of $390.18 million and $2.67 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s genesis date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 238,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 238,826.07803708. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,468.07561434 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,965,096.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

