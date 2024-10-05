Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Tops $670.97 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001078 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $670.97 million and approximately $9.27 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,025,202,706 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,675,038 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

