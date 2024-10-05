Ordinals (ORDI) Price Reaches $33.66 on Top Exchanges

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for approximately $33.66 or 0.00054353 BTC on popular exchanges. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $706.90 million and approximately $50.22 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 33.81538173 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $103,851,084.31 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

