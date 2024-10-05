Allied Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 1.9% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.89. 1,593,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

