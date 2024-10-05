Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $115,494,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Down 0.5 %

Paychex stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.65. 1,776,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,330. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.83. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $142.04.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,075.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,104.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,673 shares of company stock worth $5,636,085. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

