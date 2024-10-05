Apella Capital LLC Buys 54 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 182.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,004. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.96.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. Amgen’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.