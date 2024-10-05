Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.68. 639,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,334. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $128.77.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

