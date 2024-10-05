Apella Capital LLC Invests $225,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $3,013,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 518.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,839 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,447. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.90. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.65.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

