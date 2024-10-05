Apella Capital LLC Buys 97 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 55.7% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Boeing by 869.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,405,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded up $4.48 on Friday, hitting $155.00. 6,680,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,022,903. The company has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $149.49 and a one year high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

