The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Boeing by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.3% in the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:BA traded up $4.48 on Friday, hitting $155.00. 6,680,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,022,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.19. The company has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $149.49 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

