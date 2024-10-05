The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.69. 6,480,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325,115. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

