Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 39,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,465,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BDX traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.22. The stock had a trading volume of 712,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.66 and its 200 day moving average is $235.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $269.52. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.63.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

