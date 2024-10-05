Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 121.6% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 31,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $6,947,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $2,468,879.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,157,207.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $2,468,879.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,157,207.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,998,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,348,973. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:DELL traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,185,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,655,406. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.61.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

