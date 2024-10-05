Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.63. 408,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,675. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $238.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.87. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.