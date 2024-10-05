Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.63. 408,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,675. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $238.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.87. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.