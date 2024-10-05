Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 9.0% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $487.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,744,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,685,844. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $469.56 and a 200-day moving average of $461.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

