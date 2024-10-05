Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hershey were worth $15,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Hershey by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 15.9% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at $2,246,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.63.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $191.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.88. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $211.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

