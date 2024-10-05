Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $10.66 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $251.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $256.59.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.29.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

