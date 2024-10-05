Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 56,244 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $225,675,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,158 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,837 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $92,585,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 662,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

