Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Equinix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.5% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.80.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $3,262.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,089.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $876.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $838.25 and a 200-day moving average of $793.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

