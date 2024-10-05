Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,600 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 136.4% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.47. 739,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,817. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

