L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,549 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,585,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,870,000 after buying an additional 40,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,680. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,680. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,670.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,592,959. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.66. The company had a trading volume of 372,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $247.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

