Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in MetLife by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.0% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.04. 4,905,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,342. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

