Electroneum (ETN) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $39.90 million and approximately $374,843.19 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000796 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,766,305 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

