Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 153 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 35.5% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 24.4% in the first quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $155,185,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 58.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $9,513,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.03.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $12.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $719.70. 2,230,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $725.26. The company has a market cap of $310.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $676.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $647.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

