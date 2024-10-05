Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of PRU traded up $4.09 on Friday, hitting $122.99. 1,889,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,824. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.91. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

