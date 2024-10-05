Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0153 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $691.07 million and approximately $27.28 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,928.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.63 or 0.00520979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009685 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00107417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.71 or 0.00249825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00030069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00073945 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,767,216,848 coins and its circulating supply is 45,073,555,612 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

