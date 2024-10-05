Ark Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. Ark has a market cap of $82.12 million and approximately $73.96 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000762 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001291 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,895,020 coins and its circulating supply is 183,894,146 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

