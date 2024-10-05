Arweave Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.74 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $18.62 or 0.00030069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $23.74 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,928.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.63 or 0.00520979 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00073945 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000154 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.