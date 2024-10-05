Rarible 1-Day Volume Reaches $645,256.70 (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Rarible token can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00003244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $47.89 million and approximately $645,256.70 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.14 or 0.00252134 BTC.
Rarible Profile
Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,834,553 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is rari.foundation.
