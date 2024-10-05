Rarible 1-Day Volume Reaches $645,256.70 (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Rarible token can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00003244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $47.89 million and approximately $645,256.70 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000064 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.14 or 0.00252134 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,834,553 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is rari.foundation.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “RARI is the native cryptocurrency for the Rarible protocol, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token. It empowers token holders with decision-making rights, enabling them to propose ideas and vote on platform upgrades. Rarible is a community-owned marketplace for creating, trading, and collecting non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It operates on the Ethereum blockchain and supports multiple chains like Ethereum, Tezos, and Flow. RARI tokens can be earned by participating on the Rarible platform and are used for curating content and participating in governance. The token’s role in governance allows holders to influence the development and operational aspects of Rarible. Rarible was established by Alex Salnikov and Alexei Falin, and is based in New York.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.