Oasys Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $100.55 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasys has a market cap of $100.55 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasys token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Oasys

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,907,165,463 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,902,728,649.518362 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.034471 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,174,796.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

