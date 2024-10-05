BITICA COIN (BDCC) Trading Down 0% This Week

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $725.07 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008414 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00013946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,939.53 or 1.00018403 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00055316 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000073 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

