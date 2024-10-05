iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Raised by Lwmg LLC

Lwmg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 10.4% of Lwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lwmg LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $54,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,452 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,881 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 455,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 280,948 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.75. 792,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

