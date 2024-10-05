Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Hamster Kombat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hamster Kombat has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hamster Kombat has a market capitalization of $303.91 million and approximately $114.22 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hamster Kombat Profile

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. Hamster Kombat’s official website is hamsterkombat.io. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat.

Buying and Selling Hamster Kombat

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00494523 USD and is up 8.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $73,434,344.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using US dollars.

