Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.2% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $69,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $174.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,198. The firm has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $174.92.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.