Rockland Trust Co. Has $789,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $6,611,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $605.13. 560,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,046. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $611.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.54.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

