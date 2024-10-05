Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 6,179 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 77.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.