Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Has $623,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $653,854,000 after purchasing an additional 637,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,494,000 after purchasing an additional 515,751 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $578,245,000 after purchasing an additional 147,737 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,246,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $491,651,000 after purchasing an additional 336,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.21.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,598,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,535. The firm has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

