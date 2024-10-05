Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.42.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $372,764,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock worth $225,338,245 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.86. 6,389,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,572,225. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $173.99. The company has a market cap of $473.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

