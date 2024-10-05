Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 12,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.93. 4,260,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,201,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.00 and its 200-day moving average is $273.07. The stock has a market cap of $508.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.04.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

