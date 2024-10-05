Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $358,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.22. 501,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,741. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $198.44. The company has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.