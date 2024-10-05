Rockland Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.27.

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.07. The stock had a trading volume of 568,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,502. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $353.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

