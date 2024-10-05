VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Lowered by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.