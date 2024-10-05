Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,763,496,000 after buying an additional 437,101 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459,603 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,509,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,654 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,195,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,731,000 after purchasing an additional 209,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,172,000 after purchasing an additional 145,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,322 shares of company stock worth $7,768,048. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.86 on Friday, reaching $268.65. 1,095,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.08 and its 200-day moving average is $287.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.60.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

